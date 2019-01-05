FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --The search is on for a violent thief in Queens who's robbing unsuspecting victims at gunpoint in the middle of the night.
Police said he mugged three people between December 27 and 31 in Flushing.
The suspect apparently pistol-whipped each victim and held them at gunpoint before stealing their money and phones. All three incidents happened within a half-mile radius between College Point Boulevard and Kissena Boulevard north of Queens Botanical Garden.
Police described the suspect as a black man who's approximately 18 to 24 years old, 5-foot-10 and around 190 pounds.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube