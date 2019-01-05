ARMED ROBBERY

Pistol-whipping suspect wanted for gunpoint robberies in Flushing, Queens

The search is on for a violent thief in Queens who's robbing unsuspecting victims at gunpoint in the middle of the night.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Police said he mugged three people between December 27 and 31 in Flushing.

The suspect apparently pistol-whipped each victim and held them at gunpoint before stealing their money and phones. All three incidents happened within a half-mile radius between College Point Boulevard and Kissena Boulevard north of Queens Botanical Garden.

Police described the suspect as a black man who's approximately 18 to 24 years old, 5-foot-10 and around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

