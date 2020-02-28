movie news

New 'Simpsons' short 'Playdate with Destiny' to run before Pixar's 'Onward' in theaters

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Moviegoers will see a familiar face when they head to the theater to see Pixar's "Onward" next week: Maggie Simpson.

She will appear in "Playdate with Destiny," a new "The Simpsons" short that will play before "Onward" in theaters. A post on the main "Simpsons" account Friday shows Maggie Simpson sitting on a balcony with another character looking off as the sun sets over the water.



"Maggie Simpson is speechless," the post teases.

Pixar is known for running short films before nearly all of its feature-length films during their theatrical run. Several of those films ended up winning the Oscar for best animated short film, most recently 2018's "Bao," which preceded "Incredibles 2." ("Simpsons" is produced by 20th Television, which is also owned by Pixar parent company Disney.)

"Onward" follows teenage elf brothers Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt) as they set out on "an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there" when given the opportunity to spend a day with their father, who died years ago. The "Onward" cast also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

"Onward" hits theaters in the United States on Friday, March 6, with advance screenings on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

SEE ALSO: These are the Disney, Pixar and Marvel movies hitting theaters in 2020
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at "Black Widow," "Mulan," "Onward" and other Disney, Pixar and Marvel films coming to the big screen in 2020.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviespixarmovie newsdisney
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pixar's 'Onward' debuts first teaser trailer
Watch the new trailer for Pixar's 'Onward'
These are the Disney movies hitting theaters in 2020
MOVIE NEWS
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
Taika Waititi to direct new Star Wars film
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News