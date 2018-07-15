Pizza delivery driver found dead after car crash in Passaic, New Jersey

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say a pizza delivery driver was found dead after his car crashed in New Jersey early Sunday.

At about 2:17 a.m., police responded to the area of 503 Paulison Avenue in Passaic, near the Shoprite grocery store, in response to a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Officers found a 27-year-old Elmwood Park man unresponsive inside his 1998 Toyota Camry, which had struck a tree.

He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

Investigators say he may have been shot while making a delivery in Clifton before crashing his car a short distance away in Passaic.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at 973-470-5908.

