Pizza deliveryman ambushed, fatally shot in head in Harlem

Candace McCowan has more on the shooting from Harlem.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
A deliveryman was shot to death right outside of the pizza shop where he worked.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near a Papa John's in Harlem.

It appears this delivery driver was caught completely off guard.

Police remained on the scene early Thursday at the Papa John's on Amsterdam Avenue, just north of 144th Street.

Police say that 37-year-old Jose Alvarado was making a delivery when he was ambushed and shot.

He was shot in the head. Alvarado was rushed to Harlem Hospital but did not survive.

Police were canvasing the area for surveillance video.

Police are saying this does not appear to be a robbery as nothing was taken from the victim.

