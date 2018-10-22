Immigrant detained delivering pizza to Army base, arrested after domestic incident in Hempstead

Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
An Ecuadorian pizza deliveryman once detained at an Army base is under arrest on Long Island, accused of slamming his wife into a wall and slapping her.

Pablo Villavicencio, 35, was previously detained June 1 in New Jersey after delivering pizza to the Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn. The detention came as Villavicencio was in the process of seeking to establish legal residency and overcome a 2010 order to leave the country. He is married to a U.S. citizen. Their two young daughters also are U.S. citizens.

Villavicencio is accused of getting into a fight with his wife in their Hempstead home last Thursday. During the fight he allegedly pushed her against a wall and slapped her body. He then allegedly took away his wife's phone, to prevent her from calling the police.

He was arraigned in court on Saturday and ordered held on $500 bail. He is due back in court on Tuesday.

He is charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deportationarmyICEarrestFort HamiltonBrooklynNew York CityHempstead
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Judge orders release of pizza deliveryman detained at base
Top Stories
Hurricane Willa becomes monster Category 5 storm
Innocent man killed in road rage crash on his way to work
Rae Carruth released from prison after girlfriend's murder
Bronx grocery store owner fatally shoots would-be robber
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
Ex-Met Lenny Dykstra in court on drug, threat charges
Police: Tailgaters to blame for car fires outside MetLife
Driver dead after slamming into traffic pole in Queens
Show More
Mega Millions drawing: Jackpot grows to record $1.6 billion
Amy Schumer declines Super Bowl ads, stands with Kaepernick
Video shows officer punching 14-year-old girl during arrest
Swastikas spray-painted inside Target store on Long Island
Video shows train derailment in Taiwan, at least 18 dead
More News