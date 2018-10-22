HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --An Ecuadorian pizza deliveryman once detained at an Army base is under arrest on Long Island, accused of slamming his wife into a wall and slapping her.
Pablo Villavicencio, 35, was previously detained June 1 in New Jersey after delivering pizza to the Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn. The detention came as Villavicencio was in the process of seeking to establish legal residency and overcome a 2010 order to leave the country. He is married to a U.S. citizen. Their two young daughters also are U.S. citizens.
Villavicencio is accused of getting into a fight with his wife in their Hempstead home last Thursday. During the fight he allegedly pushed her against a wall and slapped her body. He then allegedly took away his wife's phone, to prevent her from calling the police.
He was arraigned in court on Saturday and ordered held on $500 bail. He is due back in court on Tuesday.
He is charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
