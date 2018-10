An Ecuadorian pizza deliveryman once detained at an Army base is under arrest on Long Island, accused of slamming his wife into a wall and slapping her.Pablo Villavicencio, 35, was previously detained June 1 in New Jersey after delivering pizza to the Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn. The detention came as Villavicencio was in the process of seeking to establish legal residency and overcome a 2010 order to leave the country. He is married to a U.S. citizen. Their two young daughters also are U.S. citizens.Villavicencio is accused of getting into a fight with his wife in their Hempstead home last Thursday. During the fight he allegedly pushed her against a wall and slapped her body. He then allegedly took away his wife's phone, to prevent her from calling the police.He was arraigned in court on Saturday and ordered held on $500 bail. He is due back in court on Tuesday.He is charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree.----------