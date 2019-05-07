Manhattan pizzeria worker stabbed after intervening in fight

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A restaurant worker was stabbed when he tried to intervene in a fight.

It happened at the Carve Café around 4:15 a.m. Monday.

A man and woman got into a fight with another customer inside the 24-hour pizzeria.

When an employee went to break up the argument, he was stabbed with some type of object by the woman, police say.

The 61-year-old man was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are continuing to search for the pair who took off right after the stabbing.

Police describe the man as white, wearing a gray hooded shirt and carrying a backpack.

The woman is described as having a light complexion, wearing blue jeans, a dark waist-length jacket, and black and orange sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

