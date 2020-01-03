Several hurt in crash after teenager shot in Long Island home

PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) -- Several people were hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday night after a teenager was accidentally shot inside a Long Island home.The crash was reported on Manetto Hill and Old Country roads around 7 p.m.Officials say it all started when 25-year-old Brian Gregg was cleaning his firearm when it appears that it accidentally discharged and struck his brother's 17-year-old friend in the neck.The bullet exited through the teen's shoulder and Gregg, the 17-year-old victim and his 17-year-old brother all jumped into a car to go to the hospital before they were eventually involved in the crash.It's not yet clear who or what caused the accident, but officials say an off-duty Nassau County officer was in one of those four vehicles in the wreck.She had just left work and called 911 after the wreck. Despite her injuries, she checked on everyone involved in the crash and rendered aid to those in need.A total of four people were taken to the hospital. Both the teen who was shot and the officer are said to be stable.Fortunately, all of the victims are expected to survive.Gregg is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.----------