EMERGENCY LANDING

Plane attempts to land after blown tires during take off at Teterboro Airport

Anthony Johnson has an update on the emergency landing at Teterboro Airport.

TETERBORO, New Jersey (WABC) --
A plane is attempting to make an emergency landing after two tires were blown during takeoff at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

An airport source said the pilot took off around 10:50 a.m. after the jet's two front tires were blown. The pilot realized what happened and began circling the airport.

Sources said 16 people are on board. The aircraft is a Gulfstream IV, a jet flown mainly for private and business use.

The aircraft was heading to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

The plane was expected to land at Teterboro around 12:20 p.m., but it was diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

