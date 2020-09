So our plane almost blew up just now leaving Hawaii. #atlasair pic.twitter.com/NHwEx76ksA — Mikey⚓ (@MikeyKellyyy) September 6, 2020

Honolulu, HAWAII -- An airliner landed safely in Honolulu after its engine caught fire Saturday night.The pilot declared an emergency after reporting engine failure before landing.Video from inside the cabin of the chartered military flight shows it was pitch black during the incident as flames were visible outside the windows.No injuries were reported on board the Atlas Air flight, which was headed for Guam.