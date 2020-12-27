Single-engine plane crashes at Dutchess County airport, FAA says

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 172 was experiencing a "rough-running engine" and crashed about 3 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area about a mile southwest of the runway outside Poughkeepsie, New York.
It was not immediately clear whether the pilot survived.
The pilot was the only person on board, the FAA said.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the cause of the crash.
ALSO READ | New York vows to prosecute medical provider accused of illegally distributing vaccine
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip