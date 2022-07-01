Plane crashes into Connecticut river; 2 people, dog rescued

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut -- Two people and a dog had to be rescued after their small single-engine plane landed in the Quinnipiac River on Thursday afternoon, police said.

New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway, public information officer for the New Haven Police Department, said the cause of the crash remained unclear and the two individuals were receiving medical attention.

The crash landing happened at about 5:15 p.m. near the Grand Avenue Bridge. More than 45 minutes later, the top of the plane could still be seen above the water.

"Luckily the water is low," Shumway said.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the New Haven Register the plane was being flown from Woodbine, New Jersey, to Massachusetts.



Shumway said the New Haven Fire Department was coordinating plans to remove the plane.

