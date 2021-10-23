Small plane overshoots runway, plows into shrubs near Long Island airport

After taking off from the East Hampton airport and heading west, the plane had an engine failure, the Southampton Town Police Department said in a release.
The pilot tried to land at Gabreski Airport in Westhampton around 1 p.m. but couldn't make the runway, police said. The plane wound up in the bushes by County Road 104, which runs along the edge of the airport and is in East Quogue.
Police said the pilot, a 75-year-old man from New York City, wasn't injured.
Photos sent to TV station News 12 show police gathered by a small plane with its nose in the shrubbery and tail sticking out.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
