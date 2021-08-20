Pilot killed in plane crash involving Long Island-based air show team at PA airport

PENNSYLVANIA (WABC) -- A pilot was killed when a small plane that's part of the Long Island-based GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team crashed shortly after takeoff Friday in eastern Pennsylvania.
The crash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport occurred around 12:35 p.m., authorities said. The pilot, whose name was not released, was the only person on board, according to Jacob Schmitt, a supervisor at Luzerne County 911.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The T-6 Texan plane was part of the GEICO Skytypers team scheduled to perform at the Great Pocono Raceway Airport on Saturday.
The squadron is made up of six World War II-era aircraft.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Pilots and crews were at the airport on Friday morning preparing for the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow planned for this weekend.
