Pilot killed in plane crash involving Long Island-based air show team at PA airport

PENNSYLVANIA (WABC) -- A pilot was killed when a small plane that's part of the Long Island-based GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team crashed shortly after takeoff Friday in eastern Pennsylvania.The crash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport occurred around 12:35 p.m., authorities said. The pilot, whose name was not released, was the only person on board, according to Jacob Schmitt, a supervisor at Luzerne County 911.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.The T-6 Texan plane was part of the GEICO Skytypers team scheduled to perform at the Great Pocono Raceway Airport on Saturday.----------