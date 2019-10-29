Multiple homes catch fire after plane crashes into New Jersey neighborhood

COLONIA, New Jersey (WABC) -- A small plane crashed into a New Jersey neighborhood on Tuesday morning, causing two homes to catch fire and leaving the pilot unaccounted for.

Officials say a small plane was flying low before it crashed into a home at 11 a.m. on Berkley and Princeton avenues in Colonia.

Authorities say no one was inside the house that was struck, but flames quickly spread to a nearby home where a woman was inside. She escaped without injury, but the house was damaged.

No other civilians on the ground were impacted.

The condition of the pilot is not yet known and no passengers are believed to have been on board at the time.

Moments after the crash, many neighbors ran outside of their homes, unaware that a plane had crashed.

"I saw this thing coming in like wing up, wing down, and for a little plane he had a pretty wide wingspan, about maybe 100 feet above the house just roaring in, and then boom -- an explosion lit up the sky," Lindsey Maynard said.



Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac said the flames were under control just before 1 p.m., but firefighters were still fighting hot spots. The plane was believed to be in the basement of the home it struck.

The single-engine, eight-seat plane originated in Leesburg, Virginia, and appeared to be en route to Linden Airport with a 10:58 a.m. arrival time.

Some are speculating if weather may have played a role in the crash.

"So to have a low ceiling really isn't a problem for an aircraft unless you're already have trouble," Meteorologist Sam Champion said. "As far as the winds go, we're seeing winds in that area about 9 mph at the time -- again the ceiling was 500 feet, temperatures weren't an issue and there was light mist and drizzle there as well."
The FAA and The National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

