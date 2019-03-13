Plane crashes into Ohio home: FAA

By JEFFREY COOK
A twin-engine Piper PA-31 plane crashed into a home near Madeira, Ohio, Tuesday afternoon, killing at least one person, according to a local fire official.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board, however everyone who lives in the home has been accounted for and is safe, including two dogs, said Steve Ashbrook, Madeira and Indian Hill's Joint Fire District Chief.

The victim is 62-year-old David Sapp, officials said.

The plane struck a remodeled extension to the home, demolishing about half the house, Ashbrook said.

The house did not catch fire and no one was inside the home at the time of the incident, police said.

Investigators from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) were sent to the scene and the case remains under investigation
