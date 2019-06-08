Plane crashes in Southold, Suffolk County

SOUTHOLD, Long Island (WABC) -- A plane has crashed in Suffolk County, Long Island, the FAA confirmed.
The two-seat Beech A36 aircraft came down on the North Fork in Southold, near Harbes Farm, around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
Two people were on board.
So far, there's no word on any injuries or fatalities.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Riverhead Police said Sound Avenue will be closed between Herricks Lane and Aldrich Lane during the investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
