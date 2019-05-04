Plane in Florida slides off runway, landing in river

EMBED <>More Videos

A commercial plane has ended up in a river after skidding off the runway in Jacksonville, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A commercial plane has ended up in a river after skidding off the runway in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the Boeing 737 slid into shallow water, and the plane was not submerged.

The Federal Aviation Administration says this was not a commercial flight.

The flight was contracted by the Department of Defense.

It originated at Guantanamo Bay and was headed to Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Naval Air Station Jacksonville issued the following statement about the incident:

"At approximately 9:40 p.m. today, a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba into Naval Air Station Jacksonville crashed into the St. Johns River at the end of the runway. Navy security and emergency response personnel are on the scene and monitoring the situation."

The ABC affiliate in Jacksonville says there are about 150 on board.

The sheriff says everyone on board is alive and accounted for.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaplane accidentu.s. & worldplane crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parking Problems: Man discovers Hoboken parking spaces have incorrect angles
Pedestrian fatally struck by mail truck in Brooklyn
5-day-old baby fatally stabbed in NJ, mom charged with murder
Hospital employee dropped newborn baby in delivery room
Islanders swept in Round 2 with 5-2 loss to Hurricanes
Driver fights back after getting ticket for digital insurance
Man arrested in violent home invasion at 'RHONJ' star's house
Show More
Macy's 4th of July fireworks to launch from Brooklyn Bridge
Lawsuit: Doc operated on wrong eye, did 2nd surgery in recovery
3 infected with Legionnaires' disease at NJ senior center
Stranger picks up dinner tab for 11 teens going to prom
Newborn baby boy found dead, dumped outside Bronx building
More TOP STORIES News