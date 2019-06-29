Plane flying from LaGuardia to Houston makes emergency landing at Newark

United Airlines flight 2098, an Airbus A320, landed on Runway 22L around 8:46 a.m. Saturday, and the two left main tires blew when landing. The plane also experienced "other structural damage," according to Port Authority.
Passengers were deplaned via slides, according to the FAA, but the number of passengers aboard the plane is unknown. They were taken by bus to Terminal C.
United spokesperson said in a statement that the plane experienced a "mechanical issue upon take-off."
"Our pilots reacted quickly to ensure the safety of the aircraft and our customers," the statement read.
At the time, all arrivals and departures were canceled but have since resumed, the airport tweeted. Travelers should expect delays.
#EWR Airport reopened. Expect delays. Please check with your carriers. [32]— Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) June 29, 2019
Runway 22L remains closed until a rig can take the damaged plane away.
A passenger tweeted that he was flying from LaGuardia to Houston when his plane made an emergency landing. His photo appears to show passengers evacuated from the plane.
UA2098 LGA-IAH had to make an emergency landing at EWR. Best I know--had a flat tire on takeoff(?), friction in the wheel well created some smoke. Flight crew and emergency response teams are top-notch. pic.twitter.com/oR2ndSUU0J— John Murray (@jmurray26) June 29, 2019
United said there were no reported injuries, but Port Authority said a few minor injuries were reported.
The FAA is investigating the incident.
United said it is making arraignments get customers to their final destination.
Just last weekend, United Airlines Flight 627 partially skidded off the runway at Newark Airport, temporarily shutting down the airport. The plane also had tired issues during landing.
