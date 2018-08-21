EMERGENCY LANDING

Plane with blown tires attempts to land after take off at Teterboro Airport

Anthony Johnson has an update on the emergency landing at Teterboro Airport.

TETERBORO, New Jersey (WABC) --
A plane reportedly carrying rapper Post Malone is attempting to make an emergency landing after two tires were blown during takeoff at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

An airport source said the pilot took off around 10:50 a.m. after the jet's two front tires were blown. The pilot realized what happened and began circling the airport.

Sources said 16 people are on board. The aircraft is a Gulfstream IV, a jet flown mainly for private and business use.

TMZ.com reported the plane was carrying Post Malone, who had performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. Although not independently confirmed, posts to social media suggest Post Malone did board a plane at Teterboro this morning.

The aircraft was heading to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

The plane was expected to land at Teterboro around 12:20 p.m. but was diverted to Stewart International Airport in Orange County. The plane spent more than an hour circling over Connecticut.

Click here to track the Gulfstream IV's flight path.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
