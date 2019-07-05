4 escape unharmed after plane skids off runway, lands in New Jersey lake

SUSSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four passengers escaped a plane that went into a New Jersey lake minutes before it sank.The plane went off the runway at Aeroflex-Andover Airport Friday afternoon before skidding through the brush and landing in the lake, a witness said.Two adults and two children got off the plane and onto a fishing boat that was already in the lake.The plane sank within minutes of the passengers escaping.The FAA released the following statement:It is believed the plane initially took off from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.----------