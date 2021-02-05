coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Man banned from Planet Fitness over surgical mask

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
UNION TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man is speaking out after he says he was banned from his local Planet Fitness over a mask dispute -- but not the kind you might think.

"It's so plainly stupid, if you don't mind me saying this," Jordan Binenstock said. "It just makes no sense. The whole time, it's made no sense."

He says he showed to his gym in Union Township wearing a surgical mask instead of a cloth one.

"They wouldn't let me in," he said. "They wouldn't let me in because I wasn't wearing a cotton mask."

Turns out Planet Fitness bans surgical masks, and Binenstock even recorded multiple interactions with employees confirming it.

"The surgical mask, we were told from corporate, that they tend to tear or deteriorate with you wearing them sweating, when you work out," an employee told him. "So those aren't permitted."

MORE NEWS | New Jersey man explains how newly rescued German shepherd helped save his life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

When Brian Myers suffered a stroke in January and collapsed on the floor, his rescue dog Sadie was right there to help save his life.


Binestock prefers the surgical mask because it doesn't irritate his skin, and it is the same kind Governor Phil Murphy frequently wears at his press briefings.

The governor's executive order on gym reopenings "requires workers and customers to wear cloth face coverings," but it later reads "nothing in the stated policy should prevent workers or customers from wearing a surgical-grade mask or other more protective face covering if the individual is already in possession of such equipment."

A spokesperson for Planet Fitness responded with a statement.

"The safety and wellbeing of our staff and members continues to be our number one priority," it read. "Members and guests are allowed to wear disposable surgical masks at our New Jersey clubs" and that "We believe we there was a miscommunication on the guidelines, and the local Planet Fitness location is aware."

But that didn't seem to fix the situation.

"I think the problem is you reached corporate," Binenstock said. "And the problem is this is a franchise."

So called his former gym, and sure enough, he got the same reply.

"You can only wear cotton or cloth," he was told. "No surgical."

ALSO READ | Be Kind: Long Island coffee shop customers pay it forward with Post-it Notes
EMBED More News Videos

At Muni's Coffee Joint in Lindenhurst, customers can buy a cup of coffee for other customers and leave the order on a Post-it Note on a board in the shop.


Binenstock's says Planet Fitness canceled his membership, and not only does he want an apology, he also wants a refund.

"They've wasted a lot of customers' time and money," he said.

Governor Murphy's office told Eyewitness News businesses should be flexible in permitting individuals to wear any mask that is CDC-compliant, including a surgical mask.

"The governor's orders regarding mask-wearing are intended to ensure as many individuals as possible are wearing masks so that NJ residents can more safely engage in certain activities while minimizing spread of the virus," a statement read. "We would urge businesses to be flexible in permitting individuals to wear any mask type that is CDC-compliant and suits the activity at hand, as noted in Executive Order No. 192."

If you think a business is violating a mask policy, you can submit a complaint online by CLICKING HERE.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
What to know as some COVID restrictions ease today in NJ
COVID Vaccine Updates: FDA set to review Johnson & Johnson vaccine
COVID Vaccine Updates: Mixing vaccine doses subject of study
NJ city makes plea for Black citizens to get COVID vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday Snowstorm
Fire rages in middle of NYC street after crews respond to gas leak
Christopher Plummer, known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
Man hospitalized for 10 months with COVID returns home
FBI searching for victims in pair of NY child porn cases
NJ Nabisco factory to shut down by the summer
Dannielynn Birkhead learns about mom Anna Nicole Smith's past on '20/20'
Show More
CDC: Guidance on reopening schools to be released next week
Video shows brazen robbery at Chanel store in NYC
Trio of Oscar winners make 'The Little Things' worth watching
Cuomo, Murphy join forces to push for COVID relief, SALT repeal
6 relatives, including 2 kids, zip-tied during NYC home invasion
More TOP STORIES News