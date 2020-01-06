Health & Fitness

Plants on your desk at work can help reduce stress, study finds

AWAJI, Japan -- If you've been thinking about sprucing up your office with a plant, you might want to go ahead and get one. A newly-published study says having plants on your office desk is a big help when it comes to reducing stress.

Researchers at the University of Hyogo in Japan looked at 63 office employees in real-world settings.

They had the workers take a three-minute rest with their desk plant there, whenever they felt fatigued.

The data showed an overwhelming majority of employees had much lower pulse rates with a small indoor plant compared to without one.

The study was conducted with six different types of plants. Researchers found all types helped reduce stress levels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthnaturestressu.s. & worldworkplaceoffice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News