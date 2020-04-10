coronavirus westchester county

Coronavirus News: Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 finally able to donate plasma

By
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Friday is the day Julie Thaler, a mother and teacher from Yonkers, has been patiently waiting for since the beginning of March.

"I feel ecstatic," she said

Friday afternoon, she was finally able to leave self-isolation at home and donate her plasma after testing positive for COVID-19. Her antibodies can be used to potentially help up to four critically ill patients who are currently fighting the virus.

"I feel like there's a reason that I got this illness, and here's the answer," she said. "I can save three to four lives."

There's confusion and competition when it comes to patients who recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.

She tried to donate her plasma last week, only to find out she was still testing positive for the virus weeks after having initial symptoms.
