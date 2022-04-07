Giant gallery of Playbills goes up in Times Square featuring current Broadway shows

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11715624" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A father and daughter from Illinois are lucky to be alive after they were struck by lightning at a Yankees spring training game in Florida.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- As 15 new Broadway shows open by the end of the month, Times Square is being transformed into a grand gallery of Playbills.The gallery will feature 21 currently running shows on 11 large Playbill monoliths.The unveiling was hosted by Donnie Kehr and featured remarks and performances to welcome the public to enjoy the installation.You can see them for yourself on the Broadway Plaza between 47th and 48th Streets.Each monolith will include 2 shows on each side for a total of 11 on the Times Square Plaza totaling 21 participating shows.They will each be ten feet tall, six feet wide, and three feet deep.The sides of each will be designed by each of the shows and will include information including description text, photos, the show's logo, a QR code to their own Playbill webpage, and a QR code powered by a ticketing agent to allow for ticket purchases.Some will include a map showing guests where the theater is in relation to the exhibit.There will be a "Title" monolith describing the exhibit and a full map of theatres located in Times Square / the Theater District.The 21 shows participating in the Broadway Grand Gallery are:- Aladdin- The Book of Mormon- Come From Away- Company- Dear Evan Hansen- Funny Girl- Hadestown- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child- Jersey Boys- The Lion King- The Little Prince- Little Shop of Horrors- MJ The Musical- Moulin Rouge! The Musical!- Mr. Saturday Night- Mrs. Doubtfire- The Phantom of the Opera- The Play That Goes Wrong- Plaza Suite- Six: The Musical- Tina: The Tina Turner MusicalThe Playbills will be on display through June 15.----------