PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

'Please do something' - Mom of Florida school shooting victim makes passionate plea to Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother of Florida shooting victim lashes out at Trump (KTRK)

PARKLAND, Florida --
An interview on CNN Thursday captured some of the pain and grief the families of the victims killed in the Parkland school shooting rampage are going through.

That includes Lori Alhadeff, the mother of 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff.

"How? How do we allow a gunman to come into our children's school? How do they get through security?" Lori began. "The gunman, a crazy person, just walks right into the school, knocks down the window of my child's door and starts shooting, shooting her and killing her!"

Lori continued, making an emotional plea to the president.

"President Trump, you say, 'What can you do? You could stop the guns from getting into these children's hands," she said. "Action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!"

EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the pleas for help from the parents of one victim in the Parkland school massacre



Seventeen people were killed in the massacre.

The president responded to the shooting on Thursday, stressing the need to address mental health issues in America but avoiding any mention of guns.

Watch the full interview above with Lori Alhadeff.

SEE ALSO: 'Hero' assistant football coach, students among Parkland School shooting victims
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootinggun violenceattacku.s. & worldgun controlFlorida
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Long Island street renamed in honor of hero Parkland teacher
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Thousands in NYC, nationally rally against gun violence
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News