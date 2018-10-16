Plywood flies through windshield narrowly missing driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver walks away uninjured after plywood impales windshield

FLORIDA --
One Florida driver went through a near "Final Destination" moment over the weekend when his vehicle was impaled by a piece of plywood.

Photos of the incident surfaced through the Brevard County Fire Rescue's Facebook page. They say the incident occurred on Florida's I-95 when the plywood went through the driver's windshield.


Fortunately, the driver was not injured, and officials say he refused to seek medical attention.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
freak accidentcrashdriveru.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
The Countdown: New Jersey races, political civility and more
Uber driver accused of kidnapping, assaulting passenger
Newborn boy found dead at recycling center
High-profile attorney ID'd as final victim of LI plane crash
Boy's 100lb pumpkin from late grandpop stolen from LI porch
NYC apartment building evacuated over stability concerns
Amber Alert: Missing teen possibly seen; Parents found dead
Comptroller: Metro-North, LIRR should cost MetroCard swipe in NYC
Show More
Human ashes allegedly baked into cookies brought to school
Suspect accused of hate crime in Crown Heights attack
SI man convicted of murder for killing two children in 2016
Boy separated from mother on subway found safe
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
More News