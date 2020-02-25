VIDEO: Woman fends off gunman with mop, bucket of water in Poland

PINCZYN, Poland -- An employee at a neighborhood store in Poland thwarted an attempted armed robbery using some unusual means of protection.

The video, which was originally shared by police and has since gone viral, shows the gunman entering the small shop in Pincyzn, Poland, and pointing a gun at the woman.

The woman behind the counter then tosses a bucket of water at the man before striking him several times with a mop as he lunged in her direction.

The woman is able to fend the suspect off, and he's seen running out of the door.

Police hope someone will recognize the man, who was wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing, and turn him in.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
viral videofightu.s. & worldpolicecaught on camerasurveillance videoarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News