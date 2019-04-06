Police: 1 in custody after gun scare at Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person is in custody following a gun scare at Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan on Friday evening.Authorities responded to reports of a person with a firearm in the 200 block of West 27th Street around 6 p.m.Students notified officers of a video posted to social media that depicted a fellow student with what appeared to be a gun on campus.Despite reports of a possible active shooter, police said there was no active threat, no injuries were reported and a shelter in place was lifted.Authorities later said one person was taken into custody with a pellet gun at a nearby Barnes and Noble in Union Square.FIT released the following statement:"This evening, a shelter-in-place alert was directed by the New York City Police Department. FIT students notified Public Safety officers of a video posted on social media depicting a fellow student in a stairwell with what appeared to be a gun. FIT Public Safety notified the New York City Police Department and the shelter in place alert went Into effect.Since that time, officers have been on campus and in the surrounding neighborhood looking for this individual. He has been identified and apprehended at a Barnes and Noble location at 14th Street in Union Square.When police were assured that the campus and surrounding area were safe, the shelter in place alert was ended."----------