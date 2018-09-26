Police: 1 suspect shot, 1 in custody in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in Newark say one suspect has been shot and another is in custody following a standoff Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Lyons Avenue and Bergen Street around 3:30 p.m.

A witness tells Eyewitness News that eight to 10 shots were fired.

Dozens of Newark police officers responded to the scene and surrounded a pickup truck with a man sitting inside.

There was apparently a gun battle between police and the two suspects in the pickup truck.

One of them was shot. Authorities spent hours negotiating with the other suspect in the truck, trying to get him to surrender.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that suspect is a Newark native and a member of a family of police officers and other public servants.

He was allegedly involved in some kind of gun transaction, authorities said.

