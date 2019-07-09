Police: 12-year-old boy struck by subway train in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a child was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a subway train in Manhattan.The incident was reported at the 1 train Dyckman Street subway station around 5 p.m.Police said the 12-year-old child suffered an injury to his leg but was conscious and alert when he was taken to Columbia University Medical Center.The MTA said there was no 1 train service in either direction between Van Cortland Park-242 St and 145 St.----------