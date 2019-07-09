Police: 12-year-old boy struck by subway train in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a child was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a subway train in Manhattan.

The incident was reported at the 1 train Dyckman Street subway station around 5 p.m.

Police said the 12-year-old child suffered an injury to his leg but was conscious and alert when he was taken to Columbia University Medical Center.

The MTA said there was no 1 train service in either direction between Van Cortland Park-242 St and 145 St.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inwoodmanhattannew york citychild injuredsubway
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21 alleged gang members arrested in NYC murders, shootings
Woman stabbed to death during fight in Brooklyn subway station
Woman allegedly raped in Dominican Republic shares story
Child 'unrecognizable' after shooting sparks fireworks explosion
Mom speaks out after legally blind son hurt in NJ hit and run
NJ cold case: Police still seek answers in teen's 2012 death
Gushing NYC water main break leaves 7 buildings without water
Show More
3 dead after fiery crash into utility pole on Long Island
Woman's teeth knocked out, eye socket broken in NYC rape attempt
Parade of Champions: NYC prepares to honor World Cup winners
Ind. toddler fell through open window on cruise ship
American taking selfie gored during running of the bulls
More TOP STORIES News