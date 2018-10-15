Police in Brooklyn are searching for a 14-year-old boy who apparently brought a gun to school Monday.It happened at W. H. Maxwell Career and Technical Education High School on Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York.Authorities say the teen attempted to enter the school with a .25-caliber firearm inside his backpack.The weapon was reportedly discovered when the boy put his bag through the scanning machine.He fled the scene, and police are searching for him.The gun was recovered.The Department of Education issued the following statement:"There is absolutely no place for weapons in our schools, and we immediately and safely recovered this item because of our robust security protocols. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and the NYPD is investigating this matter."----------