HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found inside a New Jersey parking garage.
Officials said police responded to a 911 call around 2:15 a.m. Saturday after the woman was found inside of a car parked in a parking garage at 140 Prospect Avenue in Hackensack.
The victim's identity has not been released, and the circumstances surrounding her death have not been confirmed.
An investigation is ongoing.
Police: 19-year-old woman's body found inside Bergen County parking garage
