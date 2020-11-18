2 armed suspects involved in hostage situation after Queens home invasion: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8048056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has more on a professional fighter who used his martial arts expertise to stop an attempted kidnapping at Madison Square Park this month.

#HappeningNow

There is a hostage / barricaded situation @NYPD106Pct regarding a possible home invasion with armed perpetrators. #Aviation is providing overwatch #ESU members are establishing a tactical plan & #SRG members are securing the perimeter.

Avoid the area of 125 street pic.twitter.com/i0n1fKU5wd — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) November 18, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8028525" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least four people were injured in an apparent road rage incident that ended with a car smashing through the front of a Queens bakery that was marking its grand opening Monday.

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are responding to a hostage situation in Queens on Tuesday night.Authorities say the incident started as a home invasion with two armed suspects barricading themselves inside a home.Officials say the incident is taking place at 125th Street in South Ozone Park, where police are currently staged.Sources tell Eyewitness News that two occupants of the home are also inside, being held hostage by the two armed suspects.This is a very active and ongoing investigation.----------