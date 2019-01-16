MASTIC BEACH, Suffolk County (WABC) --Police on Long Island have arrested two men who allegedly took part in a scam to defraud people of money through the popular marketplace app letgo.
During the first incident on Nov. 30, Suffolk County Police say 19-year-old Ronnie Langhorn arranged to sell a cell phone to someone in Mastic Beach.
He showed the victim a cell phone and accepted cash before telling the victim he had to get a SIM card, according to police, but fled to the rear of the property and never returned with the phone.
In a separate incident on December 8, Langhorn and three men allegedly arranged for the purchase of a cell phone on Mastic Road, also through the letgo app, and stole money from the victim before fleeing on foot.
In a third incident at the Mastic-Shirley LIRR station on December 31, police say the victim gave Langhorn money and Langhorn pushed the man to the ground.
When the victim attempted to follow the suspect, a second man, 21-year-old Mitchell Washington, threatened to shoot him, authorities said.
Langhorn, 19, of Mastic, was charged with robbery, grand larceny and petit larceny. Washington is charged with robbery.
