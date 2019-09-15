ANSONIA, Connecticut -- Police in Connecticut have charged two men in a violent dispute over a parking space.
The New Haven Register reports that 43-year-old Kamrin Crawford and 33-year-old Woodrow Ogman were arrested Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Stop and Shop grocery in Ansonia.
Police say both men damaged each other's car during the dispute.
Crawford also attacked Ogman with a hammer and a metal pole, causing serious injuries to his hand, arm and torso. Crawford was charged with assault, risk of injury to a child, criminal mischief and breach of peace. Ogman was charged with criminal mischief, breach of peace and operating a vehicle without a license.
Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court later this month. It couldn't be immediately determined if they had lawyers.
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police: 2 men charged after brawl over parking spot in Connecticut
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News