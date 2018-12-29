OLD WESTBURY (WABC) --An investigation is underway after two people were shot on Long Island.
The shooting happened early Saturday morning on Pine Tree Lane in Old Westbury.
The conditions of the victims are unknown.
Police said they do not know what led to the shooting, but they said a nearby crash on the Long Island Expressway could be connected. An investigation is ongoing.
The eastbound exit ramp at Exit 38 was closed overnight but has since reopened.
