Police: 21-year-old Michigan college student stole food truck

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. -- A night out in Mount Pleasant, Michigan ended with a food truck on its side and a man in handcuffs.
Dash cam video shows the food truck's trailer being dragged on its side behind a pick-up truck, causing about $7,000 worth of damage, WWTV reports.
Mount Pleasant police said the owner of that food truck stopped outside a bar early Friday morning to give his leftover food to the employees.
But while he was inside the bar, police said 21-year-old Zachary Jenkins decided to hop in the food truck and take off.
He didn't get far before police stopped him.
"This young man from what I can tell is a (Central Michigan University) student who had a bright future in front of him and now he needs to deal with this. He's got a lot of things he has to deal with before he can get back on the right track," Officer David VanDyke said.
Jenkins has been charged with stealing a vehicle, damaging someone else's property, and drunk driving.
