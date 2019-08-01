2 men, women wanted in string of New Jersey jewelry store burglary attempts, police say

MORRIS PLAINS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for three people who they said have tried to break into three stores in three different towns.

During an apparent burglary attempt around 5:45 p.m. on July 27 in Morris Plains, two men and a woman are seen on surveillance video cutting the power to Aires Jewelry Store on the corner of Route 10 East and Harrison Avenue, police said.

Police said they left without trying to get inside.

Officials said the same group allegedly used a similar method to try to break into a jewelry store in Sparta the day before. Another attempt took place at a location in Bedminster.

An investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morris parkmorris countyattempted robberyrobberyjewelry theft
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
Man pushed onto subway tracks during assault at Manhattan station
Woman escapes groper only to find him standing over her bed
Large sinkhole opens in Brooklyn, nearly swallowing car
New Jersey's 'right to die' law goes into effect
Man accused of spraying NYPD officers in Queens arrested
5 firefighters hurt battling 4-alarm Brooklyn warehouse fire
Show More
Chamber of commerce denied son shelter during storms, family says
Goats honored for being baaaa-est at improving NYC park
Video: Mice run rampant in Philadelphia Popeyes
Hudson Valley resident dies of tick-borne Powassan virus
Alleged arsonist charged in connection with string of NJ fires
More TOP STORIES News