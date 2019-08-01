2 men, women wanted in string of New Jersey jewelry store burglary attempts, police say

MORRIS PLAINS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for three people who they said have tried to break into three stores in three different towns.During an apparent burglary attempt around 5:45 p.m. on July 27 in Morris Plains, two men and a woman are seen on surveillance video cutting the power to Aires Jewelry Store on the corner of Route 10 East and Harrison Avenue, police said.Police said they left without trying to get inside.Officials said the same group allegedly used a similar method to try to break into a jewelry store in Sparta the day before. Another attempt took place at a location in Bedminster.An investigation is ongoing.----------