Police: 3 young men on bicycles steal packages in New Jersey

BELLEVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for three young men who stole packages and fled on bicycles, and they're hoping surveillance images will lead to arrests.The incidents happened on Sanford and Watsessing avenues and Carpenter Street in Bellville, and authorities say the males made off with several packages from at least three homes.The thefts were made in broad daylight, reportedly just after 2 p.m. on Friday, September 27.The suspects were captured on camera with their bicycles.Anyone with information is urged to call police at 973-450-3361.----------