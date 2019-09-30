Police: 3 young men on bicycles steal packages in New Jersey

BELLEVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for three young men who stole packages and fled on bicycles, and they're hoping surveillance images will lead to arrests.

The incidents happened on Sanford and Watsessing avenues and Carpenter Street in Bellville, and authorities say the males made off with several packages from at least three homes.

The thefts were made in broad daylight, reportedly just after 2 p.m. on Friday, September 27.

The suspects were captured on camera with their bicycles.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 973-450-3361.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
essex countybellevillepackage theft
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYPD, NYC mourn Officer Brian Mulkeen, killed in the line of duty
Profile: Who is NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen?
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
Crews respond to fire with report of house explosion in NYC
4-alarm fire tears through condo complex on Long Island
4 escaped prison inmates caught, 3 at Red Roof Inn
2nd man arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport
Show More
Body found in search for missing Hudson Valley woman
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
Woman pushed against wall, groped in NYC subway stairwell
Investigator: NY Archdiocese meeting obligations in abuse crisis
AccuWeather: Temperature roller coaster ride
More TOP STORIES News