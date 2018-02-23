Police: 4 kill $1,000 worth of fish with bleach at Texas Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

Four suspects are wanted in Bryan after many fish were found dead at a Walmart store.

BRYAN, Texas --
Police in Texas are looking for a group of people accused of using bleach to kill fish at a Walmart store back in December.

Video shows the suspects being sought by investigators.

Officers said they allegedly poured a bottle of bleach into the fish tank at the Bryan location, killing about $1,000 worth of fish.

It is believed they recorded the act on their cell phones.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dead fishinvestigationu.s. & worldwalmartTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News