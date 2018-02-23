BRYAN, Texas --Police in Texas are looking for a group of people accused of using bleach to kill fish at a Walmart store back in December.
Video shows the suspects being sought by investigators.
Officers said they allegedly poured a bottle of bleach into the fish tank at the Bryan location, killing about $1,000 worth of fish.
It is believed they recorded the act on their cell phones.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
