Police: 4 teens accused of stealing e-bikes from food deliverymen

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details.

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police in Manhattan are looking for four teenage boys and one girl, who are accused of stealing electronic bicycles from food deliverymen.

Police say the group has attacked at least eight deliverymen since September 14th - punching or kicking them, then stealing their bikes.

The suspects have been targeting deliverymen In Harlem, the Upper West Side and the Upper East Side.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
thefte-bikesbicycleHarlemUpper West SideUpper East SideManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Michael becomes a hurricane with path toward Florida
Investigation into upstate NY limo crash that killed 20
Woman shot while walking with mother, friend in Bushwick
Teen suspects sought in Bronx after man, woman punched
Nobel Prize for Economics awarded to NYU, Yale researchers
Kavanaugh set to begin hearing Supreme Court cases Tuesday
HPV vaccine given to preteens now cleared for adult use
At least 12 hurt after reports of gunfire at Lil Wayne show
Show More
Family reimbursed for tickets after toddler shreds thousands in cash
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Rocket carrying Argentinian satellite takes off successfully
Meeting set after 8 sickened in 2nd cluster of Legionnaires'
Second melee at Bronx juvenile center leaves 16 officers injured
More News