Police: 4 teens accused of stealing e-bikes from food deliverymen

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --Police in Manhattan are looking for four teenage boys and one girl, who are accused of stealing electronic bicycles from food deliverymen.
Police say the group has attacked at least eight deliverymen since September 14th - punching or kicking them, then stealing their bikes.
The suspects have been targeting deliverymen In Harlem, the Upper West Side and the Upper East Side.
