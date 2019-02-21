4-year-old Philadelphia boy dies after being impaled by piece of glass, police say

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
A 4-year-old boy was killed when he was impaled by a piece of glass in his Philadelphia home Wednesday night, police said.

Neighbors on the 3200 block of North Reese Street were in a state of shock over the death, of one of the three children whose mother they identify as Amanda Velez.

"As soon as people heard, people were crying," neighbor Edward Rodriguez said. "It was just instant."

Police said the mother was home when the child and his older sister were upstairs playing. They said at some point, a glass framed picture fell from the wall and sent a piece of glass flying, striking the boy.

"He received a puncture or cut to his abdomen, and that's when family members transported him to St. Christopher's Hospital," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital, and detectives and crime scene investigators were at the home trying to determine exactly how the boy died.

"We're looking for any evidence," Small said. "We're looking for any type of objects that may have cut him or impaled him."

Meanwhile, neighbors were trying to comprehend how such a tragedy could happen while children were playing inside their home.

"It's just a shame because they are so well loved, so well loved that it's a complete shock," Rodriguez said. "When it happened, it just went up and down the neighborhood like lightning."

The child's name has not been released by police.

