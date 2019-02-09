Police: 4-year-old girl dies after falling out of Bronx window

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments from Mott Haven.

Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
A four-year-old girl has died after falling out of a window in the Bronx, police report.

The girl fell from the fourth floor window shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday at 685 East 140th Street in Mott Haven.

She was transported to Lincoln Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

The name of the child has not yet been released.

