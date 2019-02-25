Police: 5 people found dead inside Pennsylvania apartment

MORRISVILLE, Pa. --An investigation is underway after five people were found dead in Pennsylvania on Monday night.
The discovery was made around 5:30 p.m. along the 200 block of West Bridge Street in Morrisville.
Police say that five people were found dead inside of an apartment. Two others were also transported to an area hospital for unknown injuries.
BREAKING Update: Police say 4 people dead in Morrisville apt, 2 other women rushed to hospital in unknown condition. Stay tuned for further developments. pic.twitter.com/yghBLQ9kxv— Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) February 26, 2019
The Bucks County District Attorney's office confirms that Morrisville Borough Police and county detectives are on scene investigating.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts