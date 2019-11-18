Police: 6 men on bikes wanted for armed robbery near Intrepid Museum

By Eyewitness News
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for six suspects in an armed robbery in Manhattan.

Police say six men on bicycles surrounded the 41-year-old woman Friday evening in front of Pier 84 by the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum, and one of them displayed a handgun and demanded her property.

The victim gave the suspects her purse, and the men rode away on 12th Avenue.

Police say the suspects used the victim's credit cards for hundreds of dollars in purchases at three CVS Pharmacies and a smoke shop.

