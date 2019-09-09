Police: 67-year-old woman killed in dog attack in Dutchess County home

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
PLEASANT VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman in Dutchess County was killed in a dog attack.

Police and EMS responded to a home in Pleasant Valley on Saturday afternoon on a report of a woman with life-threatening injuries.

67-year-old Arlene Renna was found unconscious on the living room floor of her home by her husband after he came home, authorities said. She died at the scene.

Investigators determined the wounds and circumstances were consistent with a dog attack.

Two Coonhounds are kept in the home as pets and both dogs were secured by Dutchess County SCPA, according to police.

No one else was home at the time of the attack and there were no indications of foul play.

The fate of the dogs will be determined by a court judge.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pleasant valleydutchess countydog attackwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows health care worker accused of assaulting patient
Decomposing body found above NYC Domino's ruled homicide
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
Students administer CPR on driver after bus crashes into tree
NY gymnastics coach forced to face victims at sentencing
Man stabbed 3 times on UWS subway station platform
Teacher gives birth at Denver middle school
Show More
Police: LI man, woman assault landlord, woman, 1-year-old child
Victims' relatives testify as trial begins in deadly NYC explosion
Moms of FDNY heroes lost on 9/11 honor sons' legacies
Dump truck critically injures 62-year-old e-bike rider in NYC
Man dressed as Elmo groped teen in Times Square, police say
More TOP STORIES News