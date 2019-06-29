Police: 68-year-old woman killed in Morris County hit-and-run

MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for a driver behind a hit-and-run crash that killed a 68-year-old woman in New Jersey.

It happened around 5:13 p.m. Friday on Green Village Road near the intersection of Wilmer Street in Madison.

Police said the driver slammed into the woman, a pedestrian, and drove away.

She was taken to Morristown Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

Police are searching for a gray Nissan Rogue with damage on its front passenger side. It was last seen traveling eastbound on Kings Road past the Madison Area YMCA at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Madison Police Department Detective Sergeant Paul Kosakowski at 973-593-3000, or Morris County Prosecutor's Office Detective Michael Bost at 973-285-6200. Anonymous calls can also be made to the Morris County Sheriff's CrimeStoppers at 973-267-2255.

