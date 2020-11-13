71-year-old man struck, killed in Bronx hit-and-run: Police

Officials say a male pedestrian was found lying on a roadway and bleeding from the head on East 138th Street and Exterior Street just after 3 p.m.
They say the victim was 71-year-old man.
The vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene. There is no description at this point.
Police say the vehicle was making a left turn on East 138th Street when the victim was struck.
He was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
