71-year-old man struck, killed in Bronx hit-and-run: Police

Josh Einiger reports police are searching for a man who attempted to rape a woman and teenage girl in a park in Queens.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in the Bronx on Friday.Officials say a male pedestrian was found lying on a roadway and bleeding from the head on East 138th Street and Exterior Street just after 3 p.m.They say the victim was 71-year-old man.The vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene. There is no description at this point.Police say the vehicle was making a left turn on East 138th Street when the victim was struck.He was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.The investigation is ongoing.----------