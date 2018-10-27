ACTIVE SHOOTER

Police respond to active shooting reports at synagogue in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WABC) --
Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department tweeted that an active shooter is in the vicinity of Shady Avenue and Wilkins Avenue.

Two synagogues, New Light Congregation and Congregation Dor Hadash, are in that area.

Police have not reported any casualties at the moment.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking here for the latest information.

