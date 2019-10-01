Police: Alleged robber shoots accomplice in head during Queens robbery

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police said a man allegedly shot his accomplice in the head during an apparent robbery in Queens Tuesday.

The two men allegedly approached a 38-year-old victim around 1:15 p.m. in front of 106-06 160th Street in Jamaica and attempted to take his chain.

Police said a struggle ensued among the three, and the 46-year-old alleged robber ended up accidentally shooting his 24-year-old accomplice in the head.

The 24-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

The 46-year-old allegedly tried to run away but was taken into custody.

A gun was recovered at the scene, and charges are pending.

The men's identities have not been released.

